Earnings In Focus: Jan. 5 (GBX, STZ)

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) and Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) are scheduled to release their financial results on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is slated to release its Q1 financial results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $588.74 million.

The results are likely to benefit from Greenbrier's strategy to nurture and grow its North American , while simultaneously expanding to global markets. Greenbrier's strong base in North America enables it to reach international markets across the Americas and in Europe and in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and Eurasia.

Year-Ago Numbers:

Net income - $25.0 mln

EPS - $0.79

Revenue - $552.3 mln.

FY18 Outlook:

Expects revenue to grow to $2.4 bln - $2.6 bln; Consensus - $2.51 bln

Projects EPS to be up to $4.00; Consensus - $4.10/Shr

**

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is due to report its third-quarter results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. The company believes its portfolio premiumization efforts continue to enhance the financial profile of its wine and spirits business.

Year-Ago Numbers:

Net income - $406 mln

EPS - $1.98

Net sales - $1.81 bln.

The company claims that its beer business, which remains the number one growth driver in the high end of the U.S. beer market, generated more than 60% of the growth of this market segment during the second quarter.

FY Guidance:

Now projects comparable basis EPS of $8.25 - $8.40; Consensus - $8.43/Shr.

Now sees reported basis earnings of $7.90 - $8.05 per share.

by RTT Staff Writer

