Hungary PPI Inflation Remains Stable In November

Hungary's producer price inflation held steady in November, after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in October.

The measure has been rising since December last year.

Domestic market producer prices grew 4.8 percent annually in November and foreign market prices went up by 4.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.