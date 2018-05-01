DAX Rises After Upbeat Retail Sales Data

German stocks rose on Friday after official data showed German retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a revised 0.9 percent drop in October. Sales were forecast to grow 2.3 percent.

Investors await Eurozone inflation data and the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 86 points or 0.66 percent at 13,256 in late opening deals after rallying as much as 1.5 percent the previous day.

Banks were broadly higher, with Commerzbank rising 1 percent and Deutsche Bank adding half a percent.

Volkswagen advanced 1.7 percent after the automaker said it would work with Silicon Valley firm Aurora to create self-driving cars. Daimler gained 0.8 percent and BMW rose 0.4 percent.

Insurer Allianz rose 0.7 percent to extend Thursday's gains after announcing its property unit plans to double investments in Asia over three years.

by RTT Staff Writer

