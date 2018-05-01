logo
CAC 40 Extends Gains Led By Automakers

French shares advanced on Friday as the greenback edged up against the euro and German retail sales data beat estimates.

Closer home, French consumer prices grew at a steady pace in December, flash data from statistical office Insee showed. Consumer price inflation climbed an annual 1.2 percent, the same pace of increase as seen in November.

Another report revealed that French consumer confidence strengthened in December to the highest level in six months. The corresponding index climbed to 105 from 103 in November, which was revised up from 102.

Investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points or 0.40 percent at 5,435 in late opening deals after climbing 1.6 percent on Thursday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent while automakers Renault and Peugeot climbed 1.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

