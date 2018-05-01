FTSE 100 Modestly Higher Ahead Of US Jobs Data

U.K. shares erased early losses to turn higher on Friday, although gains remained modest ahead of the release of the closely-watched U.S. jobs report for December, due later in the day.

The jobs report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December after an addition of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points or 0.18 percent at 7,710 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

Utility Centrica rallied almost 2 percent after Credit Suisse gave a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Mining stocks were broadly higher, with Anglo American up 1 percent and Glencore rising half a percent.

Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm Unilever slid half a percent after announcing it would shut historic Colman's Mustard factory in Norwich.

Airline easyJet gained about 1 percent on reporting 5.5 percent growth in passenger traffic for December.

Geotechnical contractor Keller Group jumped 3.3 percent. The company said that it is in discussions to acquire Moretrench Inc., a geotechnical contracting company operating predominantly along the east coast of the U.S.

On the economic front, U.K. small confidence continued to weaken in the fourth quarter, the latest survey data from the Federation of Small Businesses showed. The small business index fell to -2.5 in the fourth quarter, which was the fourth consecutive drop.

A report from the British Retail Consortium revealed that shop prices in the United Kingdom fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in December. That missed expectations for a flat reading.

by RTT Staff Writer

