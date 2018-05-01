Taiwan CPI Rises More Than Expected In December

Taiwan's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in December, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in November. That was also above the 0.85 percent increase economists had forecast.

Transport and communication costs grew 1.58 percent annually in December and housing costs went up by 1.31 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.15 percent in December.

During the year 2017, consumer prices increased 0.62 percent.

The statistical office also revealed that wholesale prices climbed at a slower rate of 0.24 percent annually in December, following a 1.57 percent rise in the previous month.

