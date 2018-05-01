European Shares Extend Gains Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

European stocks opened higher on Friday as the greenback edged up against the euro and German retail sales data beat estimates.

Official data showed that retail sales in Europe's largest grew by 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a revised 0.9 percent drop in October. Sales were forecast to grow 2.3 percent.

Economic readings on French consumer inflation and French consumer confidence also painted a positive picture of the economy.

Investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for further direction.

The U.S. jobs report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December after an addition of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 395.20 in late opening deals after rising 0.89 percent to finish at its highest level since Nov. 8 the previous day.

The German DAX was rising 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent.

Utility Centrica rallied almost 2 percent in London after Credit Suisse gave a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Mining stocks were broadly higher, with Anglo American up 1 percent and Glencore rising half a percent.

Airline easyJet gained about 1 percent on reporting 5.5 percent growth in passenger traffic for December.

Volkswagen advanced 2.7 percent after the German automaker said it would work with Silicon Valley firm Aurora to create self-driving cars.

Daimler gained 0.7 percent and BMW rose 0.3 percent. French automakers Renault and Peugeot gained 1.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

