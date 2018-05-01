Denmark Jobless Rate Unchanged In November

Denmark's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in November, the same rate as in October.

Gross unemployment declined to 114,500 in November from 116,700 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, edged down to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

