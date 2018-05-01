Eurozone PPI Inflation Accelerates Unexpectedly

Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in November, data from Eurostat showed Friday.

Producer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.5 percent rise in October. Economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 2.5 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 2.1 percent in November from 2.3 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent from October, when it increased by 0.4 percent. It was expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

In the EU28, producer prices grew 3.1 percent annually and by 0.6 percent monthly in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

