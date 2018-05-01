Italy Inflation Remains Stable In December

Italy's consumer price inflation held steady in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 0.8 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation remained stable at 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in December versus a 0.2 percent rise economists had forecast.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased at a slightly slower rate of 1.0 percent annually in December, following a 1.1 percent rise in November. It was expected to remain stable at 1.1 percent.

Compared to previous month, the HICP rose 0.3 percent in December, in line with expectations.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.