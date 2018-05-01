Market Awaits Employement Report, Wall Street To Open In Green

The major focus on Friday is the Labor Department's Employment situation report to be released by 8.30 am. Economic analysts are looking for a consensus of 191,000, down from 228,000, while the unemployment rate is projected to be unchanged.

Asian shares closed in the green, while European shares are all trading higher. Early signs from U.S. Futures market suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 74 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 22.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow climbed 152.45 points or 0.6 percent to 25,075.13, the Nasdaq edged up 12.38 points or 0.2 percent to 7,077.91 and the S&P 500 rose 10.93 points or 0.4 percent to 2,723.99.

In the corporate sector, the Commerce Department's International Trade Report for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $50 billion, compared to deficit of $48.7 billion in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Employment Situation report for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 191,000 down from 228,000 a month ago. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, unchanged from the prior month.

The Factory Orders for November is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.1 percent, while it declined 0.1 percent in the October.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in paper session "What to Expect From the Lower Bound on Interest Rates: Evidence From Derivatives Prices" in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 8.00 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak about the economic outlook at the "2018 ASSA Annual Meeting - American Economic Association" in Philadelphia, with audience and media Q&A at 10.15 am ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in the "Integrating Financial Stability with Monetary Policy" panel at the Allied Social Sciences Associations Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 10.15 am ET.

Loretta Mester will also participate in the "Coordinating Conventional and Unconventional Monetary Policies for Macroeconomic Stability" panel at the Allied Social Sciences Associations Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 12.30 pm ET.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week the North American Rig Count was 1065 and U.S. count was 929.

Treasury STRIPS or Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities will be auctioned at 3.00 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited said that it plans to acquire TiGenix NV. The Takeda agreement has the unanimous support of the TiGenix board of directors. The deal is worth about 520 million euros.

Asian stocks finish higher on Friday. Chinese shares extended gains for the sixth straight session on growth optimism. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 6.04 points or 0.18 percent to 3,391.75, a six-week high, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 78.16 points or 0.25 percent at 30,814.64.

Japanese shares extended gains from the previous session. The Nikkei average climbed 208.20 points or 0.89 percent to 23,714.53, while the broader Topix index closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,880.34.

Australian shares rose sharply to hit a fresh 10-year high. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 45.20 points or 0.74 percent to 6,122.30, its highest since January 2008, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 44.30 points or 0.72 percent at 6,229.70.

Europeans shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 52.44 points or 0.97 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 146.44 points or 1.11 percent.

FTSE 100 of England is gaining 26.81 points or 0.35 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 37.51 points or 0.40 percent.

