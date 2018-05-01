Constellation Brands Q3 Adj. Profit Beats View; Board Approves Share Buyback

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ,STZ-B) on Friday reported a nearly 21 percent increase in profit for the third quarter from last year despite slightly lower sales.

Comparable earnings per share beat analysts' estimates, while revenues missed their expectations. Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company forecast fiscal 2018 earnings in line with the Street expectations. In addition, the company's board approved a $3 billion share buyback.

Third-quarter net income attributable to Constellation Brands rose to $491.1 million or $2.44 per share from $405.9 million or $1.98 per share in the year-ago period.

Comparable earnings for the quarter were $2.00 per share, compared to $1.96 per share in the same period last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter edged down to $1.80 billion from $1.81 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Constellation Brands now forecasts reported earnings of $8.50 to $8.60 per share and comparable earnings of $8.40 to $8.50 per share. Earlier, the company forecast reported basis earnings in a range of $7.90 to $8.05 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.40 per share.

The Street expects earnings of $8.43 per share for the year.

On January 4, 2018, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A common stock and $0.47 per share of Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2018.

In addition, the company's board authorized a new multi-year $3 billion share repurchase program. The company has $308 million remaining on existing authorization.

