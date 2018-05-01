U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in November, as the value of imports increased by more than the value of exports.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $50.5 billion in November from a revised $48.9 billion in October.

The deficit had been expected to widen to $49.5 billion from the $48.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.

