Stocks May Open Higher Disappointing Despite Jobs Data - U.S. Commentary

With traders shrugging off disappointing jobs data, stocks are likely to extend their recent upward move in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 97 points.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes even though a report from the Labor Department showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of December.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 148,000 jobs in December after spiking by an upwardly revised 252,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 228,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in December, unchanged from the two previous months and in line with economist estimates.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed the trade deficit widened more than expected in November, as the value of imports increased by more than the value of exports.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $50.5 billion in November from a revised $48.9 billion in October.

The deficit had been expected to widen to $49.5 billion from the $48.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.

Among individual stocks, shares of Sonic (SONC) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the fast food chain reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates and forecast full-year earnings growth.

Biopharmaceutical company Amarin (AMRN) may also see early strength after raising its fourth quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

On the other hand, shares of PriceSmart (PSMT) may come under pressure after the warehouse club operator reported a drop in fiscal first quarter net income.

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) could also move to the downside after reporting weaker than expected fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings.

After an early move to the upside, stocks remained mostly positive over the course of the trading session on Thursday. With the upward move, the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the session in positive territory but off their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 152.45 points or 0.6 percent to 25,075.13, the Nasdaq edged up 12.38 points or 0.2 percent to 7,077.91 and the S&P 500 rose 10.93 points or 0.4 percent to 2,723.99.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw further upside during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets are also moving higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.52 to $61.49 a barrel after climbing $0.38 to $62.01 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $3.10 to $1,321.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $0.50 to $1,321.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.14 yen compared to the 112.75 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2064 compared to yesterday's $1.2068.

