TD, RBC Traders Outraged By Outages

Traders using the online discount brokerage platforms of TD Bank (TD,TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, RBC.TO) have expressed their frustration at the sporadic outages in recent days, which came amid a surge in trading activity of marijuana stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Clients of TD Bank's WebBroker and Royal Bank's RBC Direct Investing platforms took to social media to express their frustration and anger following the outages and other brokerage issues in recent days, which made it difficult for them to access online banking and investing brokerage accounts.

"Unprecedented trading volume continues to drive some intermittent delays for online and mobile Direct Investing clients. Our technical teams are working quickly to resolve this issue. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience," TD Investing said.

TD Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada said they are working to fix the online banking and web brokerage platforms. The Royal Bank of Canada said it is working to resolve an ongoing issue that has seen its customers unable to access online banking and self-directed investing brokerage accounts on Wednesday.

Shares of several Canadian marijuana companies plunged Thursday after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama administration's policy that discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing marijuana-related charges in states that have legalized its use.

Shares of many Canadian companies recorded double-digit falls in their share price following the news. Shares of Canopy Growth (WEED.TO), Canada's biggest licensed marijuana producer fell as much as 19 per cent.

However, its not clear whether the unprecedented trading volume in the marijuana sector was connected to the huge spike in trading volumes on the brokerage platforms. Marijuana stocks had surged higher just two days earlier on Tuesday after California legalized recreational marijuana.

