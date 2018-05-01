Stocks Reach Record Highs As Traders Shrug Off Data - U.S. Commentary

Despite the release of a disappointing batch of U.S. economic data, stocks are extending a recent upward move in morning trading on Friday. With the advance, the major averages have once again reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are hovering in positive territory. The Dow is up 48.08 points or 0.2 percent at 25,123.21, the Nasdaq is up 34.33 points or 0.5 percent at 7,112.25 and the S&P 500 is up 6.19 points or 0.2 percent at 2,730.18.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes even though a report from the Labor Department showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of December.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 148,000 jobs in December after spiking by an upwardly revised 252,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 228,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Traders have largely shrugged off the report, as analysts have suggested that recent data points to overall strength in the labor market.

"While the headline job gain number may have disappointed, the average over the last three months was still very strong," said Joel Naroff, president and chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in activity in the service sector.

The ISM said that its non-manufacturing index dropped to 55.9 in December from 57.4 in November. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector, economists had expected the index to inch back up to 57.6.

Nonetheless, Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said the majority of respondents' comments indicate they finished the year on a positive note.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department reported the widest trade deficit in nearly six years in November, while factory orders jumped more than expected during the month.

Despite the continued strength by the broader , most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.

Tobacco stocks are showing a notable move to the upside, while natural gas stocks have come under pressure following recent strength.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw further upside during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets are also moving higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after seeing some early volatility. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2 basis points at 2.473 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News