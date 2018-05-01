Trump To Hold Weekend Meetings With GOP Leaders At Camp David

President Donald Trump is headed to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday to kick off two days of meetings with Republican leaders.

In addition to discussing the legislative agenda for the new year, Trump will also reportedly be briefed on the perilous midterm landscape.

A report from Politico citing three people familiar with the plans said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will lead separate presentations on the 2018 elections.

Trump and the Republican leaders will also discuss their legislative priorities going forward after achieving a major victory with the tax reform bill.

Welfare reform, infrastructure spending, border security and healthcare are among the key issues that are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the meetings Trump has with leadership this week will help determine what the best strategy is on each of those individual areas.

"The President was elected because of his ambitious agenda and his desire to get a lot of things done," Sanders said. "We're going to focus on that."

Along with McConnell and McCarthy, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Tex., are due to attend the meetings.

