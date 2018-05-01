FBI Reportedly Investigating Clinton Foundation

Federal authorities have launched a new investigation of corruption at the charity of Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to multiple media reports.

The FBI is reportedly investigating allegations of so-called "pay-to-play" at the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

Washington newspaper The Hill first reported on the investigation, which is reportedly being led by the FBI field office in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Hill cited an anonymous witness recently interviewed by the FBI who was asked about whether donors to the Clinton charitable efforts received any favorable treatment from the Obama administration.

A separate report from Fox News said investigators are also looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill harshly criticized the purported investigation, which he described as "a sham" and "disgraceful."

"This is a philanthropy that does life-changing work, which Republicans have tried to turn into a political football," Merrill said.

Merrill accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of doing President Donald Trump's bidding in an effort to provide a distraction from the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.

Clinton Foundation spokesman Craig Minassian claimed separately that the organization has repeatedly been subjected to politically motivated allegations that have all been proven false.

