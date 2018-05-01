Republican Senators Refer "Trump Dossier" Author For Criminal Investigation

Two top Republican Senators have referred "Trump Dossier" author Christopher Steele to the Justice Department for criminal investigation for allegedly making false statements to federal investigators.

A former British Spy, Steele authored a dossier containing allegations of cooperation between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent the referral to the Justice Department on Thursday.

The referral does not pertain to the veracity of the claims contained in the dossier but instead purportedly includes evidence that Steele made false statements about the distribution of the claims.

Grassley and Graham said the referral includes a classified memorandum related to certain communications between Steele and multiple U.S. news outlets regarding the dossier that he compiled on behalf of Fusion GPS and also provided to the FBI.

"I don't take lightly making a referral for criminal investigation," Grassley said in a statement. "But, as I would with any credible evidence of a crime unearthed in the course of our investigations, I feel obliged to pass that information along to the Justice Department for appropriate review."

"Everyone needs to follow the law and be truthful in their interactions with the FBI," he added. "Maybe there is some innocent explanation for the inconsistencies we have seen, but it seems unlikely."

Graham argued that a special counsel needs to review the matter, claiming the Justice Department ignored many stop signs in its use of the dossier.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said none of the Democrats on the committee were consulted about the referral.

Feinstein called the referral "unfortunate" and accused the Republicans of seeking to deflect attention from the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

by RTT Staff Writer

