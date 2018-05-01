CHILE: Economic Activity Rises In November At The Fastest Pace Since 2016

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chile's economic activity index rose 3.2% in November from a year before, the fastest increase since February 2016, said the country's central bank. In October, the index had an annual rise of 2.9%.

Data also showed that the Chilean economic activity index was 0.7% up in November from a month before.

The mining sector activity index rose 2.9% in November from a year before, while the non-mining sector index was up 3.2%. On a monthly basis, the mining sector index fell by 0.8%, while the non-mining sector index rose by 0.9%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

