Australia Construction Index Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see December results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The construction index had a score of 57.5 in November, well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

