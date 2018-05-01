ARGENTINA: Vehicle Production Falls 17% In December On Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Vehicle output in Argentina fell by 17% in December from the same period of 2016, and dropped 26.4% compared to November 2017, totaling 33,280 units, said the Argentinean Association of Automotive Manufacturers (Adefa). Data includes cars and other light vehicles.

The monthly decrease in production reflects the lower number of working days and a holiday break in four industrial plants. According to the association, last December had 14 working days, four days less than in December 2016.

Auto exports in December totaled 18,202 units in December, 4.8% less than in November and 3.2% below the 18,802 vehicles sold abroad in December 2016.

During 2017, the auto sector exports totaled 209,587, a 10.3% growth compared to the previous year.

by Agencia CMA Latam

