ARGENTINA: Country Sells US$ 9 Billion In Medium- And Long-term Bonds

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina returned to the international debt market by placing US$ 9 billion in three bonds with maturity ranging from five to 30 years.

Argentina sold US$ 1.75 billion in five-year bonds with a 4.625% yearly coupon billion in 30-year bonds with a 6.875% coupon.

The interest rates for all those bonds were the lowest ever recorded in Argentina for dollar-denominated debt and represent a 100 basis points drop compared to the coupon from similar bonds sold in January 2017.

The demand for Argentinean bonds totaled US$ 21.4 billion, 2.4 times higher than the amount issued. More than 450 investors from North America (46%), Europe (35%) and Asia (11%) took part in the debt offer, which was led by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC, BBVA, and Santander.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

