Australia Construction Index Slides In December - AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in December, although at a much slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 52.8.

That's down sharply from 57.5 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction for the 11th consecutive month.

Engineering construction and house building remained the strongest performing areas of construction activity in December. However, the pace of activity growth in both sectors was well down on the solid increases in November.

The rate of expansion in commercial construction was also slower in the month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.