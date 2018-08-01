European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence and retail trade from euro area and factory orders from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.2 percent on month in November, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in October.

In the meantime, industrial production data from Norway is due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. Also, Hungary's industrial output and retail sales reports are due.

At 3.15 am ET, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office publishes inflation data.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The indicator is forecast to rise slightly to 31.2 in January from 31.1 in December.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes Eurozone economic sentiment survey results. The index is seen at 114.7 in December versus 114.6 in November.

In the meantime, Eurostat releases retail sales data. Economists forecast euro area retail sales to grow 1.2 percent on month in November in contrast to a 1.1 percent fall in October.

by RTT Staff Writer

