Romania Retail Sales Growth Slows Further

Romania's retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.

Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 11.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 12.4 percent rise in October.

Sales have been rising since April 2015.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 9.2 percent annually in November and those of non-food products surged by 11.0 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales increased 0.7 percent from October, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

