Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In December

Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in December from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance revealed Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $6.13 billion in December from $4.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In November, the surplus was $5.96 billion. The expected surplus for December was $5.7 billion.

Exports surged 14.8 percent year-over-year in December, much faster than the 9.4 percent gain economists had forecast.

Similarly, imports advanced 12.2 percent yearly in December, faster the expected level of 9.1 percent.

