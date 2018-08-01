China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Continue To Rise

China's foreign exchange reserves increased for the eleventh straight month in December, data from the People's Bank of China showed Monday.

Foreign exchange reserves rose $20.7 billion to $3.14 trillion at the end of December. This was the highest since September 2016.

During the whole year of 2017, foreign exchange reserves rose around $129 billion from the 2016 year-end.

