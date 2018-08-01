New York & Co. Comparable Store Sales For Holiday Period Rises About 3%

Specialty women's apparel chain New York & Co. Inc. (NWY) commented on its holiday performance and fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 outlook ahead of its presentation at the 20th Annual ICR Conference.

The company noted that comparable store sales for the nine-week period ended December 30, 2017, or "holiday period", increased approximately 3% as compared to the prior year period.

Looking ahead, New York & Co. continues to expect comparable store sales for the full quarter to be up in the low single-digit percentage range, as compared to the same period last year.

The company noted that with four weeks remaining in the quarter, it continues to expect its fourth-quarter operating results to reflect operating income in the range of $2.0 million to $4.0 million.

New York & Co. plans to report actual results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 in March 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

