Ford F-150 Diesel Is Actually Good On Gas

Ford announced the plan to add diesel engine option to its popular F-150 pickup truck mode. The new engine of 3.0 L power stroke Turbo diesel v6 is expected to offer 30 miles per gallon. The mainstream truck with the new engine will deliver 11400 pounds of towing and 2020 pounds of payload capacity.

The XL model will be available at starting price of $27,610, XLT at $33,205, Lariat at $40,920, and Raptor starting at $50,020.

The deliveries of the new truck model is expected in the spring and booking will begin this month.

The new truck will be available in 14 colours such as ingot silver to lead foot gray.

Ford said F-150 will have an advanced power-train lineup with a best in class torque. Payload will be up to 3270 lbs and towing capacity of up to 13,200 lbs.

The new F-150 is lesser in weight compared to earlier versions as it is manufactured using military grade heat-treated hardened aluminum alloy.

