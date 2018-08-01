CHILE: Consumer Prices Rise 2.3% In December, Highest Annual Rate Since May

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chile's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% in December on an annual basis, accelerating from November and recording the highest rate since May 2017. The inflation rate is within the Chilean central bank's target for 2017 of between 2% and 4%.

The annual increase recorded in December was primarily due to rising prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, education and housing and basic services.

In the monthly comparison, inflation in Chile rose 0.1% in December from November, in line with market expectations.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 1.9% in December on an annual basis and had a 0.2% monthly increase.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.