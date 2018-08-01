PRUMO: Company Hires Siemens Consortium To Build Power Plant In Brazil

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Prumo Logística has announced that its subsidiary, Gás Natural Açu (GNA), hired a consortium formed by Siemens and Andrade Gutierrez to build a thermoelectric plant in the Port of Açu, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The work is expected to start in the first quarter of this year.

According to Prumo, the negotiations were concluded after the Brazilian Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized the transfer of the Novo Tempo thermoelectric plant to UTE GNA I, a company affiliated with GNA. The consortium will be responsible for engineering solutions, supplies, and construction of the power plant, which will have an installed capacity close to 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

"Installing the thermoelectric power plant is part of Açu Gas Hub, a project under development in the Port of Açu Complex to provide a logistics solution for the reception, processing, consumption and transportation of natural gas from Campos and Santos Basins, as well as import and storage of imported LNG," the statement said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

