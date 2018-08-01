COLOMBIA: Government Seeks To Extend Ceasefire With ELN

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government intends to extend the bilateral ceasefire with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, originally set to expire tomorrow, said the President Juan Manuel Santos.

"We are more than willing to extend the ceasefire with the ELN and to renegotiate the conditions of a new cessation," Santos wrote on Twitter.

The President attended over the weekend a working meeting in Cartagena involving both sides delegations. Santos also informed that on Monday, more representatives of the government would be sent to Quito to launch negotiations for a new ceasefire formally.

The ceasefire between the Colombian government and the ELN started on October 1 and is expected to end tomorrow. Both sides halted hostilities to enter peace talks.

