CHILE: Piñera To Announce His Cabinet By The End Of The Month

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The president-elect in Chile, Sebastián Piñera, will announce his cabinet composition by the end of January. Piñera will take office on March 11.

According to local media, Piñera has already defined the main positions of the cabinet, but parties of his Chile Vamos coalition presented a list with too many names for the remaining positions.

Piñera was Chile's President between 2010 and 2014. Last year, he won a new presidential term by defeating Senator Alejandro Guiller Álvarez, who had intended to keep the policies adopted by the current president, Michelle Bachelet.

by Agencia CMA Latam

