CBMG Up 90% In 5 Days, ALDR Delivers On Promise, ABLX Being Pursued By NVO

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Ablynx NV (ABLX)

Gained 49.05% to close Monday's (Jan.8) trading at $38.62.

News: Novo Nordisk has made public its intention to acquire Ablynx for EUR 28.00 ($33.66) per share in cash and one CVR with total potential cash payments over time of up to EUR 2.50 ($3.01) per share. The proposal implies a total purchase price of approximately EUR 2.6 billion ($3.1 billion).

An initial non-binding proposal to acquire Ablynx for EUR 26.75 per share in cash was made by Novo on December 7, 2017, and it was rejected.

Novo's revamped proposal also fundamentally undervalues the company and its future prospects, says Ablynx.

2. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Gained 23.41% to close Monday's trading at $3.11.

News: The Company announced the successful completion of the first of the three pilot studies using a hybrid closed loop system featuring its t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with embedded algorithms from TypeZero Technologies and integration with Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM).

The second study is anticipated to begin this quarter, and the third pilot study will begin later this year. Data from the studies will be used by the Company in a PMA submission to the FDA.

3. Nuvectra Corp. (NVTR)

Gained 22.77% to close Monday's trading at $9.65.

News: The Company announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, which came in well above analysts' estimates.

Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter consolidated revenue is expected to be in a range of $11.5 million to $12.0 million, compared to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

Nuvectra's preliminary unaudited full year 2017 consolidated revenue is expected to be in the range of $31.5 to $32.0 million, compared to $12.5 million for full year 2016. Wall Street analysts are expecting the Company to report 2017 revenue of $28.24 million.

Upcoming Event:

-- The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results in early March 2018.

4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)

Gained 19.72% to close Monday's trading at $21.55. The stock has gained nearly 92% in the last 5 trading days.

News: No news

Cellular Biomedicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases.

Pipeline:

The Company currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China; CARD-1 for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), CALL-1 for adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and a phase I trial in China for AlloJoin (CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" Allogeneic Human Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell) for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Top line data readout from phase I clinical trials for CARD-1 and CALL-1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in the first half of 2018.

-- Final data readout from AlloJoin phase I clinical trial for off-the-shelf Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) therapy in China in the first half of 2018.

5. Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)

Gained 19.17% to close Monday's trading at $4.60.

News: No news

Clinical trials & Near-term catalysts:

-- A phase II placebo-controlled, cross-over study testing FLX-787 in patients who suffer from spasticity, cramps and spasms as a consequence of multiple sclerosis is ongoing in Australia. Top-line results from this study are expected in late Q1, 2018.

-- A phase II trial of FLX-787 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth who suffer from cramps in the U.S., dubbed COMMIT, was initiated last October. Top line results from this study are expected in the middle of 2018.

6. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)

Gained 17.37% to close Monday's trading at $15.20.

News: The Company's phase III trial with Eptinezumab for chronic migraine prevention, dubbed Promise 2, has met primary and secondary endpoints.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- Submit BLA for Eptinezumab for chronic migraine prevention to the FDA in the second half of 2018.

If approved by the FDA, Eptinezumab will be the first-to-market migraine prevention infusion therapy, with 100 percent of the treatment dose available upon administration, says the Company.

In other news, Alder announced that it has entered into European patent settlement and global license agreement with Teva in the field of anti-CGRP-based therapy. Alder also announced that certain institutional and other accredited investors affiliated with or managed by Redmile Group LLC have committed $250 million in equity financing.

The net proceeds from the financing will be used by Alder to fund payments under the European patent settlement and global license agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, Eptinezumab infusion commercialization-readiness activities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

7. Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Gained 13.61% to close Monday's trading at $78.12.

News: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has confirmed that the Company's Omnipod is eligible for coverage under Medicare Part D.

The Omnipod Insulin Management System is a wearable, tubeless insulin delivery system that serves as an alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- The Company is slated to report Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results in February.

For full year 2017, the Company expects revenue to range between $456 million and $459 million.

8. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)

Gained 12.88% to close Monday's trading at $20.24.

News: The Company reported preliminary 2017 unaudited total revenues of approximately $195 million, well above analysts' estimate of $181.45 million.

Translarna net product revenue for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) is about $145 million for 2017, an increase of 78% over the prior year. EMFLAZA (deflazacort) net product revenue for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is about $29 million for 2017, 16% higher than the upper end of the company's guidance for the full year 2017.

Looking ahead to 2018, the Company anticipates full-year net product revenues to be between $260 and $295 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $217.45 million in 2018.

Upcoming event:

-- The Company is slated to report Q4 and full year 2017 financial results in the second week of March.

9. NuCana plc (NCNA)

Gained 11.63% to close Monday's trading at $12.29.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- NuCana went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 2, 2017, offering its American Depositary Shares at a price of $15 each.

Pipeline:

The Company's lead product candidates are Acelarin and NUC-3373. Acelarin is currently being evaluated in three clinical studies for patients with ovarian cancer, biliary cancer and pancreatic cancer. NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase 1 study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumor cancers.

10. Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Gained 10.42% to close Monday's trading at $4.24.

News: The Company announced unaudited preliminary product revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, and provided 2018 product revenue guidance.

The preliminary product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $16.2 million, an increase of 60% compared to fourth quarter of 2016.

The Company expects full year 2017 product revenue to be $43.6 million, representing an increase of 17% compared to prior year product revenue.

Looking ahead, Cerus anticipates 2018 product revenue to be in the range of $51 million to $53 million, representing 17 to 22% growth.

Upcoming event:

-- The Company will provide complete fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and host a call in early March.

11. Arsanis Inc. (ASNS)

Gained 9.74% to close Monday's trading at $14.98.

News: No news

Recent event:

--On November 16, 2017, the Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Market offering its shares at a price of $10 each.

Clinical Trials & Near-term catalysts:

-- The Company's investigational lead product candidate is ASN100, which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients.

-- The trial is expected to be completed in December 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News