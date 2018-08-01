Australia Job Ads Fall In December

Job advertisements in Australia decreased in December after rising in the previous two months, latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, total job ads fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in November.

Annual growth in job ads eased to 11.4 percent in December from 12.0 percent in the prior month.

"The labor market in 2017 was characterized by widespread job growth, an increase in participation and a fall in the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 5.4 percent," ANZ's head of Australian Economics, David Plank, said.

"Despite this our assessment of economic conditions suggests a continued improvement in labour market conditions over 2018, albeit at a slower pace."

by RTT Staff Writer

