AXON Makes No Headway, BABY Falls, BOLD Subdued, EDIT Slips

The following are some of the stocks that lost the largest percentage in price today in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXON)

Lost 56.98% to close Monday's (Jan.8) trading at $2.31.

News: The Company's phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, dubbed HEADWAY, and a pilot phase II study of Intepirdine in patients with dementia and gait impairment did not meet the trial goals.

Since there is no evidence to support further development, the Company has decided to pull the plug on Intepirdine.

2. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Lost 18.99% to close Monday's trading at $11.39.

News: The Company announced lackluster preliminary revenue for Q4, and full year 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects revenue to be between $24.9 million and $25.4 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $26.1 million.

For the full year 2017, the Company expects revenue to range between $103.0 million and $103.5 million. Wall Street analysts expect revenue of $104.12 million.

Upcoming event:

The Company is slated to release complete financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 prior to market open on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

3. Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)

Lost 16.48% to close Monday's trading at $30.40.

News: The Company announced that Q4 revenue is going to be lower than expected due to weakness in its U.S. Neurodiagnostic . The outlook provided for 2018 is also well below analysts' expectations.

Revenue is expected to be about $131.0 million to $132.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $500.5 million to $501.5 million for full year 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $145.87 million for the fourth quarter, and revenue of $515.49 million for the full year of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects to report revenue of $125 million to $127.0 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23 to $0.24. Wall Street analysts expect the Company to report EPS of $0.37 and revenue of $129.71 million for Q1, 2018.

Upcoming event:

The Company is slated to report Q4, and full year 2017 financial results on January 30, 2018.

4. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)

Lost 13.68% to close Monday's trading at $15.15.

News: No news

The stock is giving back some of its gains made on Jan.5, 2018.

On Jan.5, 2018, the stock rose nearly 19% on positive top-line data showing safety, tolerability and proof of mechanism for M281 in a phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of normal human volunteers.

5. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD)

Lost 12.46% to close Monday's trading at $32.06.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On January 4, 2018, the Company announced positive interim data from the first dose cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, dubbed ASPIRO. The news sent the stock soaring nearly 15% that day to close at $40.81.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- Next update on interim data from the ASPIRO trial is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2018.

6. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED)

Lost 12% to close Monday's trading at $3.33.

Recent events:

-- On January 4, 2018, the Company announced that a phase 1a/b clinical program of Rosmantuzumab that included five patients harboring a RSPO3 gene fusion has failed to provide compelling evidence of clinical benefit.

The same day, i.e., on January 4th, the Company announced that its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Hastings has resigned to pursue new career opportunities, effective January 1st, 2018.

7. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Lost 11.88% to close Monday's trading at $9.72.

News: No news:

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Initiate Phase 1 Trial of SEL-403 (SVP-Rapamycin in combination with LMB-100) in Q1 2018.

The Company plans to meet up with the FDA during the first half of 2018 and initiate its phase III program of SEL-212 in 2018.

8. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Lost 10.63% to close Monday's trading at $30.02.

News: A study titled "Identification of Pre-Existing Adaptive Immunity to Cas9 Proteins in Humans" that appears in bioRxiv (pronounced "bio-archive") throws doubt on the efficacy of CRISPR gene editing technique.

CRISPR, which stands for "clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats," is an advanced genetic engineering technique. Editas is also developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR/Cas9 .

Near-term catalyst:

-- An Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EDIT-101, CRISPR-based medicinal product, is expected to be submitted to the FDA in mid-2018.

EDIT-101 is the Company's lead program to treat Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a retinal degenerative disorder that causes childhood blindness.

9. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)

Lost 10.19% to close Monday's trading at $11.02.

The Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 13, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $10.00 each.

Pipeline:

Tocagen's lead product candidate is a combination of an investigational biologic, Toca 511, and an investigational small molecule, Toca FC, designed to be used together.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III clinical trial of Toca 511 & Toca FC, for the treatment of patients with recurrent brain cancer, dubbed Toca 5, is underway. Planned interim analyses of the study at 50% and 75% of events are estimated to occur in the second half of 2018 and first half of 2019, respectively.

-- Initiation of Phase 1b trial, called Toca 7, evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC combined with standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed high grade glioma expected in the second half of 2018.

--Report activity/safety data from a phase 1b study of Toca 511 in combination with Toca FC in patients with metastatic cancers in 2018.

