Japan Consumer Confidence Falls Unexpectedly

Japan's consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in December, though slightly, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index decreased to 44.7 in December from November's 50-month high of 44.9. Meanwhile, economist had expected the index to rise to 45.0.

The indicator for livelihood fell to 42.9 in December from 43.2 in the preceding month. The income growth index remained stable at 43.0.

The gauge measuring employment weakened to 49.0 from 49.3 and willingness to buy durable goods declined to 43.8 from 44.0.

The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on December 15.

