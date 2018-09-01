European Economics Preview: Germany's Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and unemployment from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3 percent in December.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures for November. Industrial output is expected to grow 1.8 percent on month, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in October.

In the meantime, the Germany's trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 21.3 billion in November from EUR 18.9 billion in October.

At 2.45 am ET, France's foreign trade data is due. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 4.7 billion in November versus EUR 4.96 billion shortfall in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Hungary's trade data is due. The trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 675 million in November from EUR 495 million in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 8.7 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October.

In the meantime, Italy's unemployment figures are due. Economists expect the jobless rate to drop to 11 percent in November from 11.1 percent in October.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.