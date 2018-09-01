Dutch Industrial Production Growth Improves Slightly

Dutch industrial production growth improved slightly in November, after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in November, just above the 4.3 gain in October. The measure has been rising since October 2015.

Production in the pharmaceutical industry grew the most by 19.4 percent annually in November, closely followed by transport industry with 18.2 percent spike.

