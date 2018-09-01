logo
European Economic News
Turkey Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

Turkey's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent increase in October.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 0.4 percent monthly in November and non-food sales, except automotive fuel climbed by 1.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.1 percent in November, faster than October's 2.4 percent rebound.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

