Turkey Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

Turkey's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent increase in October.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 0.4 percent monthly in November and non-food sales, except automotive fuel climbed by 1.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.1 percent in November, faster than October's 2.4 percent rebound.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.