Asian Shares Extend Gains In Cautious Trade

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday as investors digested earnings guidance from tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics and kept an eye on ongoing talks between South Korea and North Korea, the first formal talk between the two Koreas in more than two years.

Chinese shares extended gains for the eighth straight session after central bank data showed China's foreign exchange reserves increased for the eleventh straight month in December.

Foreign exchange reserves rose $20.7 billion to $3.14 trillion at the end of December, marking the highest since September 2016. Chinese producer and consumer price inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 4.42 points or 0.13 percent to 3,413.90 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.36 percent at 31,011 in late trade.

Japanese shares hit a 26-year high, with sentiment lifted by record highs on Wall Street overnight and strong December sales reported by clothing company Fast Retailing at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan.

Investors shrugged of the yen's strength against the dollar after the Bank of Japan trimmed the size of its bond-repurchase offer in its latest market operation.

The Nikkei average climbed 135.46 points or 0.57 percent to 23,849.99, the highest closing level since November 1991. The broader Topix index closed 0.48 percent higher at 1,889.29.

Index heavyweight Fast Retailing rose 1.2 percent on strong December sales, while tech stocks Tokyo Electron and TDK Corp gained 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Australian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, led by miners and financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 5.40 points or 0.09 percent to close at 6,135.80, a new five-year high. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 5 points higher at 6,241.50.

Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rose between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent while energy major Oil Search advanced 1 percent and Origin Energy added 1.5 percent.

Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 climbed around 2 percent each after China's iron ore futures rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday to hit a four-month high.

Retailer Noni B jumped 4.5 percent after a positive trading update. Retail Food Group slumped more than 6 percent after issuing another profit warning.

On the economic front, job advertisements in Australia decreased in December after rising in the previous two months, the latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed.

A gauge of Australia's consumer confidence strengthened notably during the week ended January 8, while the total number of building approvals issued in the country rose a seasonally adjusted 11.7 percent December from the previous month.

South Korea's Kospi average dropped 3.05 points or 0.12 percent to 2,510.23 after Samsung's profit estimates for the fourth quarter missed estimates. Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 3.1 percent.

New Zealand shares closed marginally higher on a day of little corporate news. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 7.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 8,433.23. Ryman Healthcare rallied more than 3 percent while Tourism Holdings and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dropped over 2 percent each.

The Taiwan Weighted was little changed, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.3 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was losing 0.4 percent while India's Sensex was moving up 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.4 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors waited for cues from the upcoming earnings season. The Dow slid 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News