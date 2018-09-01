French Trade Deficit Widens In November

France's foreign trade gap widened in November, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.7 billion in November from EUR 5.3 billion in the previous month.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the deficit to narrow to EUR 4.7 billion.

Exports declined at a faster rate of 1.6 percent monthly in November after a 0.4 percent drop in October.

Imports decreased 0.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.