DAX Inches Higher After Upbeat Data

German stocks were higher on Tuesday, although the momentum appeared to have slowed somewhat after the Bank of Japan trimmed the size of its bond-repurchase offer in its latest market operation.

The benchmark DAX was up 29 points or 0.22 percent at 13,397 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf was marginally lower in choppy trade. The company said that it expects profit after tax margin for fiscal year 2017 to be around 10 percent, compared to 10.8 percent reported last year.

On the economic front, German industrial output expanded 3.4 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a revised 1.2 percent drop in October, official data showed. Output was expected to grow 1.8 percent.

Another report revealed that German exports climbed 4.1 percent month-on- month in November, in contrast to a 0.3 percent drop registered in October. The rate exceeded the expected rate of 1.2 percent.

