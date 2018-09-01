Greece Industrial Production Growth Improves Slightly

Greece's industrial production growth improved slightly in November, after easing sharply in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent year-over-year in November, just above the 0.7 percent increase in October. The measure has been rising since October last year.

Among sectors, manufacturing production rose 0.2 percent annually in November and electricity output alone grew by 6.5 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying production contracted 8.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from October, when it fell by 3.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.