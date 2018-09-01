Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Latvia's foreign trade deficit declined in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 100.8 million in November from EUR 155.0 million in the corresponding month last year. It was also lower than the surplus of EUR 166.5 million in October.

Exports surged 15.3 percent year-over-year November and imports climbed by 8.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 2.9 percent in November, while imports slid by 2.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

