logo
European Economic News
mail  E-MAIL
Share SHARE
FONT-SIZE Plus   Neg

Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Latvia's foreign trade deficit declined in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 100.8 million in November from EUR 155.0 million in the corresponding month last year. It was also lower than the surplus of EUR 166.5 million in October.

Exports surged 15.3 percent year-over-year November and imports climbed by 8.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 2.9 percent in November, while imports slid by 2.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap