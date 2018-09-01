Slovakia Trade Surplus Grows In November

Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 533.5 million in November from EUR 288.5 million in the corresponding month last year.

Both exports and imports climbed by 6.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively in November from last year.

