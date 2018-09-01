Oprah Winfrey Touted For Presidential Run After Golden Globes Speech

The US media is abuzz with reports that people were so impressed by Oprah Winfrey's epic speech at the Golden Globes that they now see a presidential candidate for the 2020 election in the pro-Democrat celebrity.

Seth Meyers, the host for the ceremony on Sunday, in his opening monologue toyed with the idea of a possible Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign.

Delivering the most empowering speech of the night after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, Oprah Winfrey said "Hope for a new day is here".

That sounded a lot like the start of a presidential campaign, and within minutes, the #Oprah2020 hashtag began trending on Twitter.

People in social media feeds felt something politically significant had transpired at the red carpet, where Hollywood A-listers arrived in black in support of the Time's Up initiative and #MeToo movement, followed by powerful speeches and statements of unity.

Touching on topics from racial injustice and gender inequality to the importance of a free press in a democratic society, the queen of US talk shows declared: "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!"

"A new day is coming when nobody will have to fear speaking truth to power," the acclaimed actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur said to cheers from an enthusiastic Ballroom.

Winfrey could face a difficult fight for the Democratic nomination, with heavy weights such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Elizabeth Warren touted as potential candidates, political analysts say.

Last year Oprah had told a news channel that she will be not be running for office of any kind, but when the conservative columnist and Trump critic John Podhoretz published an essay in The New York Post in September headlined "Democrats' Best Hope for 2020: Oprah," she retweeted it.

Oprah grew up poor living in various parts of the U.S. from Mississippi to Milwaukee before becoming a self-made billionaire.

For 25 years, she was host of the Oprah Winfrey Show, one of the most-watched programs in US history. As Chairman and CEO, she's guiding her successful cable network Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), is the founder of O, The Oprah Magazine, and oversees Harpo Films.

She runs a Girls' school in South Africa to provide education for academically gifted girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Prominent persons have voiced their support to Winfrey to seek the Democratic nomination for president and challenge Donald Trump in 2020.

Oprah's longtime parter, Stedman Graham, Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Jeff Kaufmann, the Iowa GOP state chairman, were among those who endorsed Oprah's political future.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Monday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said: "We welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else."

by RTT Staff Writer

