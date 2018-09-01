Acuity Brands Says Tax Reform Legislation To Positively Impact Net Income

While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), a provider of indoor and outdoor lighting and energy management solutions, said that the recent passage of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act may have a favorable impact on future demand for many end served by the company, as positive sentiment may lead to further investments in facilities and infrastructure in the U.S.

For fiscal 2018, Acuity Brands said it continues to expect the growth rate for lighting and building management solutions in the North American market, which includes renovation and retrofit activity and comprises about 97 percent of the company's revenues, will increase in the low single-digits, reflecting an expected rebound in the second half of the year.

However, the company expects the pricing environment to continue to be challenging in certain portions of the market, particularly for more basic, lesser-featured products sold through certain sales channels. The company also does not foresee a meaningful rebound in demand in the near term in certain international markets that it serves.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed on December 22, 2017, to favorably impact its net income, earnings per share, and cash flows in future periods, due primarily to the reduction in the federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent effective for periods beginning January 1, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

