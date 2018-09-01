Stocks Turning In Another Lackluster Performance - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are once again turning in a lackluster performance in morning trading on Tuesday after ending the previous session mixed. Despite the choppy trading, the major averages reached new record intraday highs early in the session.

Currently, the major averages are on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq is down 2.17 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 7,155.22, the Dow is up 70.71 points or 0.3 percent at 25,353.71 and the S&P 500 is up 3.13 points or 0.1 percent at 2,750.84.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as another quiet day on the U.S. economic front is keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched data on retail sales and producer and consumer prices later in the week.

Financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are also due to report their quarterly results on Friday as earnings season gets underway.

Despite the lack of direction being shown by the broader biotechnology stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.6 percent.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Durect (DRRX) are turning in two of the biotech sector's best performances on the day.

Banking and healthcare stocks are also seeing notable strength, while oil service and gold stocks are moving to the downside.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.4 basis points at 2.524 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

